Prime Video is seeking a Sr. Applied Scientist, Recommendation/Search to help shape the future of its global streaming experience. In this role, you’ll design and build advanced machine learning models—spanning deep learning, generative AI, reinforcement learning, and large-scale optimization—to power personalized recommendations and search ranking for millions of customers. You’ll work end-to-end with engineering and product teams to develop, evaluate, and launch new algorithms, while driving experiments and publishing cutting-edge research. The ideal candidate holds a PhD or master’s with extensive applied research experience, a strong background in ML and neural methods, and expertise in building large-scale, production-ready models.

