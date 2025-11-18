Kobalt Music is seeking a Manager, Copyright to oversee day-to-day copyright operations and lead a small team within its Nashville office. In this role, you’ll manage registration, data integrity, and society communications across North and Latin America, while supporting U.S. mechanical licensing and collaborating closely with cross-functional teams. You’ll mentor junior staff, streamline processes, and help drive improvements that strengthen Kobalt’s global rights management. The ideal candidate has extensive music copyright or publishing experience, strong leadership and organizational skills, and a passion for supporting creators in a fast-paced, detail-driven environment.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit Kobalt Music’s Careers page here