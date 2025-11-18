Netflix is seeking a Product Manager, Creative (Ads Platform) to drive innovation across its advertising creatives ecosystem and help shape the next evolution of its rapidly growing ad-supported tier. In this role, you’ll build scalable infrastructure, enable new ad formats, and streamline high-volume creative workflows—leveraging machine learning for content understanding, moderation, and automation. You’ll translate business needs into product roadmaps, partner closely with engineering, design, operations, and sales, and define clear success metrics that deliver impactful solutions at scale. The ideal candidate has 7+ years of product management experience in Ad Tech, a strong background in creative workflows and ML-driven systems, exceptional prioritization and communication skills, and an ability to thrive in fast-paced, ambiguous environments while inspiring cross-functional teams.

