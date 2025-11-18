Skybound is seeking a Corporate Development Associate to join its fast-paced Strategy & Corporate Development team and help drive the company’s growth across games, TV, film, comics, and emerging entertainment platforms. In this role, you’ll support the evaluation and execution of M&A opportunities, strategic partnerships, and key initiatives by performing financial modeling, market analysis, and business case development. You’ll work closely with senior leadership and cross-functional teams to identify growth opportunities, assess industry trends, and prepare presentations for executives and the board. The ideal candidate has 2–5 years of experience in investment banking, private equity, or corporate development, strong analytical and valuation skills, and a genuine passion for gaming, entertainment, and creator-driven storytelling.

View the job listing here