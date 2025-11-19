Twitch is seeking a Senior Financial Analyst to join its FP&A team, partnering closely with Monetization, Product, Finance, and Data Science to drive visibility into financial performance and support strategic decision-making. In this role, you’ll build and maintain financial models, enhance reporting, analyze trends, and develop data-driven insights that inform decisions at the CFO and executive level. The ideal candidate has 3+ years of experience in finance—preferably FP&A at a public company—strong analytical and communication skills, and the ability to streamline processes through automation and scalable solutions.

