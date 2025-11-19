TikTok is seeking a Senior Product Manager to lead user-facing regulatory compliance initiatives within its User Privacy & Responsibility division, defining the product vision and roadmap for features that balance exceptional user experience with evolving global privacy and responsibility requirements. In this role, you’ll translate emerging laws into scalable product solutions, partner closely with Legal, Policy, Trust & Safety, UX, and Engineering, and own the full product lifecycle from concept through launch. The ideal candidate brings 3+ years of consumer product management experience, a strong track record leading complex cross-functional projects, and a deep understanding of regulatory and privacy trends in social media.

