UTA is seeking an Account Manager for UTA Creators to oversee and execute branded content partnerships across the digital talent and creator landscape. In this role, you’ll serve as the primary point of contact for clients and creators, managing campaigns from concept to launch while coordinating timelines, deliverables, contracts, talent strategy, and performance reporting. You’ll work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless execution, troubleshoot challenges, and deliver campaigns that drive both cultural impact and measurable results. The ideal candidate has 5+ years of influencer or creator campaign management experience, exceptional organizational and client-management skills, and a strong understanding of social platforms and creator ecosystems.

