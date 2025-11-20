Instagram is hiring a Director of Product Management, Edits Labs to lead the team building its next-generation editing experience for creators. You’ll set the product vision, guide 0-to-1 development of new editor products (particularly for video and AI-powered workflows), and work across engineering, design, data science, and research. You’ll build and mentor a high-performing product org, define key metrics for success, and drive innovation by blending usability research with market insights. The ideal candidate brings 12+ years of product leadership experience, a strong creative and technical mindset, and a passion for creator tools and AI-native editing workflows.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit Instagram’s Careers page here