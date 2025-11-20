Niantic is hiring a Software Engineer, Server to build and scale the backend infrastructure that powers its real-world gaming platform—including titles like Pokémon GO, Ingress, and Pikmin Bloom. You’ll design and implement high-throughput, low-latency, distributed systems in Java, Go, or C++, perform load testing and production debugging, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure server reliability and scalability. The role requires 2+ years of experience building scalable services, strong knowledge of distributed and concurrent systems, and proficiency with cloud, networking, or database technologies. This is a hybrid role with competitive compensation and equity potential.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit Niantic Lab’s Careers page here