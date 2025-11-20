Roblox is looking for an Account Manager, Prepaid to lead and grow its global prepaid card business, working closely with the Director of Business Development. You’ll manage key retail and distributor relationships, drive sales across physical and digital prepaid products in international markets, negotiate contracts, and develop strategies to expand market presence. You’ll analyze sales data and trends, run business reviews, and adjust plans to optimize profitability and growth. The ideal candidate has deep experience in the prepaid industry, strong data-analysis and communication skills, and proven account-management experience, especially in global or retail contexts.

