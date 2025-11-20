Vimeo is looking for a Manager, Sales Development to lead its team of SDRs and drive qualified pipeline growth for the company’s Enterprise product line. You’ll coach and mentor your team through weekly 1:1s, training sessions, and performance reviews; set and monitor performance metrics (like calls, outreach, and lead quality); forecast pipeline trends; and manage hiring and onboarding. With 3+ years in sales development and at least 1 year managing, plus strong analytical skills and Salesforce experience, you’ll build a high-performing, collaborative culture that helps Vimeo scale.

