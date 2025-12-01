Paramount is hiring an Account Director, Media Sales based in New York to help drive advertising revenue for its content and syndication businesses. In this role, you’ll lead business development efforts with clients and agencies — building and maintaining high-level relationships, understanding client objectives, and delivering customized media solutions (including data, research, branded content, and integrations). You’ll also manage existing accounts to grow revenue, hit or exceed targets, and provide accurate forecasting and strategy execution. The ideal candidate has a bachelor’s degree, at least 5 years of sales or media-advertising experience (preferably in media), strong communication and presentation skills, and an established network of agency or client contacts.

