Sony Pictures Entertainment is hiring a Director, Corporate Strategy based in Culver City (hybrid) to help shape its long-term direction and growth. In this role, you’ll partner with executive leadership to develop and execute strategic plans, lead strategic analyses and business-case development, conduct market and competitive assessments, and evaluate new business opportunities across the company. You’ll also oversee the planning process (including mid-range planning), support cross-divisional alignment, and present insights and recommendations to senior management. The ideal candidate has 10+ years of experience in corporate strategy, consulting, or related roles — preferably within media, entertainment, or technology — strong analytical and financial modeling skills, excellent communication and presentation ability, and a deep understanding of the entertainment industry’s trends and dynamics.

