OpenAI is seeking a Market Research Lead to drive actionable insights and strategic marketing decisions within its Marketing Insights & Analytics team. In this role, you’ll design, execute, and deliver high-impact quantitative and qualitative research to inform brand, product marketing, creative, and GTM strategies, synthesizing complex data into compelling narratives that influence executives and stakeholders. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of experience in mixed-method user or market research, expertise in survey design, data analysis, and behavioral insights, and a proven ability to translate research into measurable business outcomes. This position offers the opportunity to shape global marketing strategies for OpenAI’s products, with competitive compensation, benefits, and a chance to contribute to AI adoption that benefits humanity.

