Paramount is seeking a Vice President, Brand Marketing – Home Entertainment to lead marketing strategies for its film and TV catalogue, new release films, and series across digital, retail, and media platforms. In this role, you’ll shape go-to-market plans, manage multi‑million‑dollar marketing budgets, oversee integrated campaigns (media, social, publicity, retail), and collaborate with Sales, Account Planning, and regional teams to maximize reach and revenue. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of brand marketing experience — ideally within entertainment or media — strong strategic thinking, leadership, and analytical skills, and a proven track record launching successful campaigns. The position offers competitive compensation (salary range ~$175,000–$200,000), bonus eligibility, and a comprehensive benefits package.

