Patreon is seeking a Senior Strategic Partner Manager to manage and grow relationships with high-impact creators on the platform. This role focuses on driving creator success through strategic guidance, data-driven insights, and partnership management. You will support a portfolio of top creators, help optimize their community growth and revenue, and serve as a trusted advisor on best practices and platform tools.

The ideal candidate has 7+ years of experience in partnerships, account management, or customer success, with experience in the creator economy preferred. Strong communication, analytical, and cross-functional collaboration skills are essential, along with the ability to manage complex relationships and deal structures in a fast-paced environment.

