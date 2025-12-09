Variety is seeking a Sales Executive to drive advertising revenue and build strategic partnerships with top brands across its media and entertainment platforms. In this role, you’ll develop and execute innovative sales solutions, including display, sponsorships, and branded content, while collaborating closely with internal teams to ensure campaigns achieve measurable results. The ideal candidate has proven experience in sales, strong client management skills, and a passion for media and entertainment. This role offers a competitive salary, comprehensive benefits, and the opportunity to make a tangible impact at a leading global entertainment brand.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit Variety’s careers page here