Rolling Stone is seeking a Social Video Producer/Editor to join its team in New York or Los Angeles, responsible for conceptualizing, shooting, and editing high-performance short-form and vertical video across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and X. In this role, you’ll collaborate with video, marketing, and editorial teams, manage production timelines, oversee studio equipment, and transform creative direction into engaging, culture-driven content with speed and precision. The ideal candidate brings 3–5 years of hands-on video production and editing experience, expert-level skills in Adobe Premiere and After Effects, a deep understanding of internet culture and social trends, and a proven track record of creating high-performing social video. This role offers a competitive salary range of $80,000–$100,000 plus comprehensive benefits and the opportunity to shape social storytelling for one of the world’s most iconic media brands.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit PMC’s careers page here