Front Office Sports is seeking a Director, Brand Partnerships to drive revenue growth by selling integrated media, custom content, and sponsorship solutions across digital, social, events, and newsletter platforms. In this role, you’ll build and manage a healthy sales pipeline, cultivate strong direct client and agency relationships, craft tailored partnership strategies for new shows, franchises, and experiences, and collaborate with internal teams to deliver creative, high-impact solutions that meet partner goals. The ideal candidate brings 7+ years of industry experience with a minimum of 5 years in media sales, a demonstrated track record of exceeding revenue targets, strong consultative selling skills, and a passion for sports, business, and culture. This position offers a competitive salary range of approximately $150,000–$175,000, generous benefits, and the chance to play a key role in a fast-growing sports media organization.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit Front Office Sports’ Careers page here