Half Magic Beauty, an A24 portfolio brand, is seeking an Assistant Manager, Influencer Marketing to help drive its creator and influencer strategy through paid partnerships, product gifting, community engagement, and performance tracking. In this role, you’ll support influencer outreach and coordination, manage gifting campaigns to grow reach and user-generated content, nurture relationships with macro- to micro-level creators, partner with social and creative teams on compelling content concepts, and analyze campaign performance and EMV impact. The ideal candidate has 3–5 years of influencer marketing experience, deep knowledge of social platforms and the creator economy, strong relationship skills, and a passion for beauty and pop culture. This position offers a target compensation range of $70,000–$75,000 with bonus and benefits opportunities.

