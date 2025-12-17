Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is seeking a Senior Account Manager, Brand Consulting to lead the day-to-day management and activation of marquee entertainment and sponsorship campaigns for one of its largest brand clients. In this role, you’ll serve as the primary client contact, oversee campaign planning and execution across digital, social, experiential, and promotional channels, manage project plans and budgets, and collaborate cross-functionally with internal teams and external agencies to ensure seamless activation and compelling results. The ideal candidate brings 6–8+ years of experience in brand consulting, partnership activation, or agency account management, strong communication and negotiation skills, and a proven ability to manage multiple projects and client relationships in a fast-paced entertainment environment. This position is based in New York with hybrid flexibility and offers a competitive base salary range of approximately $89,000–$130,000 plus benefits and bonus eligibility.

