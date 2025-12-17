SHARE

Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking a Product Manager to join the HBO Max Streaming Ad Product team and own the in-player advertising experience across mobile, CTV, and web. In this role, you’ll define ad UI/UX standards, steward a portfolio of in-player ad products, set ad break guardrails, and support international ad-tier launches while partnering closely with Design, Ad Tech, Engineering, Creative Studio, Sales, and Data teams. The ideal candidate brings 2+ years of product management experience, a strong grasp of streaming or ad-supported video products, excellent cross-functional communication skills, and a data-driven mindset to deliver consistent, brand-safe advertising experiences at global scale. This role offers a competitive salary range of $116,413–$216,196, comprehensive benefits, and the opportunity to help shape the future of ad-supported streaming at one of the world’s most iconic entertainment companies.

