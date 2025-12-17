Beast Industries is seeking a Head of TikTok to lead and scale the TikTok presence of the world’s most-watched creator and media brand, MrBeast. In this role, you’ll own TikTok strategy across all MrBeast ventures, lead a high-performing creative team, and drive growth through trend-driven storytelling, bold experimentation, and data-informed decision-making. You’ll partner closely with production, creative, and broader social teams to build repeatable systems, stay ahead of platform culture, and ensure every post feels unmistakably “Beast.” The ideal candidate brings 6–10 years of experience running TikTok or short-form social for a major creator or entertainment brand, a proven track record of scaling channels, strong creative instincts, and deep platform fluency. This role offers competitive compensation, robust benefits, relocation support if needed, and the rare opportunity to define how the world’s most influential creator shows up on one of culture’s most powerful platforms.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit MrBeast careers page here