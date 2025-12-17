Prime Video is seeking a Design Technologist to help shape the future of entertainment experiences by building high-quality, functional prototypes that advance forward-thinking UX concepts across web, mobile, and TV platforms. In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with designers, researchers, product managers, and engineers to translate design ideas into interactive prototypes that guide early product development and clarify engineering goals. The ideal candidate brings 3+ years of front-end technologist or UX prototyping experience, a strong portfolio with coding samples, and expertise with front-end development and UI design for complex user experiences. This position offers a competitive base salary range of approximately $118,600–$205,000, equity opportunities, comprehensive benefits, and the chance to influence the future of Prime Video’s customer experience at global scale.

