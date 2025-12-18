SHARE

100 Thieves is seeking a Director of Talent Strategy to lead talent planning, development, and strategic initiatives that support the company’s esports, creator, and content ecosystems. In this role, you’ll shape and execute talent-related strategies that drive organizational performance, support recruiting and retention, and partner with cross-functional teams to align talent priorities with business goals in a fast-paced gaming and lifestyle brand environment. The ideal candidate brings strategic leadership experience, strong relationship-building skills, and expertise in talent strategy within entertainment, esports, or digital media.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit 100 Thieves’ careers page here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR