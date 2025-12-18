100 Thieves is seeking a Director of Talent Strategy to lead talent planning, development, and strategic initiatives that support the company’s esports, creator, and content ecosystems. In this role, you’ll shape and execute talent-related strategies that drive organizational performance, support recruiting and retention, and partner with cross-functional teams to align talent priorities with business goals in a fast-paced gaming and lifestyle brand environment. The ideal candidate brings strategic leadership experience, strong relationship-building skills, and expertise in talent strategy within entertainment, esports, or digital media.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit 100 Thieves’ careers page here