Roblox is seeking a Senior Product Manager for Creator Hub to define the vision, strategy, and roadmap for the core product surfaces used daily by millions of creators on its platform, empowering them to grow from solo developers into professional studios and build breakout experiences. In this role, you’ll partner closely with Design, Engineering, Data Science, and Creator communities to evolve creator tools, prioritize high-impact features, ship high-quality products quickly, and balance user needs with long-term strategic goals. The ideal candidate brings 7+ years of product management experience, strong user empathy and data-driven decision-making, excellent communication skills across audiences, and a bias for action in fast-moving environments. This San Mateo-based role offers a competitive base salary range of approximately $224,510–$275,030, equity opportunities, and comprehensive benefits, and requires being onsite three days per week.

