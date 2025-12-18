Warner Music Group (WMG) is seeking a Senior Analyst, Royalty Audit to lead all aspects of the royalty audit process for its U.S. label clients, including tracking audit notifications, reviewing and analyzing audit claims against contracts, facilitating settlement negotiations, and ensuring accurate recording of audit outcomes. You’ll work closely with Business Affairs, Finance, and Legal teams to advise internal label clients, prepare monthly and quarterly audit reports, and manage audit data and status tracking across the organization. The ideal candidate brings strong analytical and problem-solving skills, proficiency with royalty systems (including WMG’s EROS system), and experience interpreting complex contracts in a fast-paced music industry environment. This position offers competitive compensation, opportunities for growth within a global music company, and the chance to deeply engage with the financial and legal mechanics of music royalty compliance.

