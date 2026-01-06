Crunchyroll is seeking a Director of Studio & Creative Engagement to shape the future of anime by building and nurturing strategic relationships with top Japanese studios and creative partners, leading commissioning and co-production efforts that bring compelling stories to life for a global audience. In this role, you’ll report to the VP of Content Strategy & Development and serve as a critical bridge between external partners and internal teams, evaluating and refining creative pitches, supporting greenlight decisions, and tracking project progress from development through production. The ideal candidate brings 7+ years of experience in content development or anime production, deep familiarity with the Japanese studio ecosystem, fluency in both Japanese and English, strong creative instincts, and exceptional organizational skills. This position is based in Los Angeles with hybrid flexibility and offers a competitive salary range of roughly $150,000–$170,000 along with benefits and bonus potential.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit Crunchyroll’s careers page here