Mojang Studios, the makers of Minecraft, is seeking a Director, Marketplace Partner Program to lead strategy, operations, and growth for its global creator ecosystem within the Minecraft Marketplace, enabling professional creators to thrive and deliver engaging experiences to millions of players. In this role, you’ll define and execute the long-term vision for partner engagement, oversee onboarding and lifecycle management of partner studios, develop programs to attract top-tier creators while ensuring quality and safety, and collaborate closely with engineering, product, and marketing teams to build tools and analytics that empower creators and enhance player experiences. The ideal candidate brings 8+ years of product, program, or service leadership experience, strong communication and stakeholder management skills, and a passion for gaming and creator communities. This position is based in Redmond, WA, with a competitive base salary range of approximately $139,900–$304,200.

