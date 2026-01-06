Nielsen is seeking a Senior Account Executive II to drive revenue growth and build strategic partnerships within its digital audio measurement business, focusing on podcasting, streaming audio, and broadcast radio platforms. In this role, you’ll own full-cycle sales responsibilities—from prospecting and pipeline development to negotiating and closing complex deals—while engaging with executive-level clients and representing Nielsen as a trusted data and insights partner. The ideal candidate brings 5+ years of experience in digital media or audio sales, deep understanding of audio measurement, strong executive presence, and a track record of exceeding sales targets in a fast-paced, data-driven environment.

