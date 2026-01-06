Starz is seeking a Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, Domestic Distribution & Content Acquisition to provide strategic legal counsel and lead negotiations for content licensing, affiliate distribution agreements, and agency partnerships across multiple distribution platforms, including traditional cable, broadband, and direct-to-consumer services. In this role, you’ll draft, interpret, administer, and manage content acquisition and distribution contracts, support marketing and regulatory compliance initiatives, coordinate with senior leadership on corporate strategy, and manage outside counsel. The ideal candidate holds a JD, is admitted to the New York State Bar, and brings extensive transactional and media legal experience with content and distribution rights, strong drafting skills, and the ability to work independently under tight deadlines. This position offers a competitive base salary range of $260,000–$310,000 and the opportunity to shape legal strategy for a leading premium entertainment brand.

