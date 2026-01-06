Vox Media is seeking a Director of Podcast Subscription and Memberships to independently build and scale direct-to-consumer membership programs across its podcast portfolio, owning end-to-end strategy, operations, pricing, retention initiatives, and subscriber growth. In this role, you’ll combine deep subscription expertise, data-driven optimization, and community-focused insights to drive engagement and sustainable revenue while collaborating with marketing teams, show producers, and talent to activate compelling membership experiences. The ideal candidate brings 4–6+ years of experience in digital subscriptions, direct-to-consumer growth, or creator economy platforms, strong analytical and project-management skills, and a passion for podcast monetization.

