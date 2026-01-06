Wasserman is seeking a Senior Manager, Insights & Analytics to join its Next Gen team in Boston, where you’ll lead measurement, custom research, and analytics to advance insights into Gen Z and Millennial consumer behavior and drive data-informed strategies for clients. In this role, you’ll leverage syndicated and proprietary research tools, synthesize multi-source data into compelling narratives, lead or support research initiatives that influence activation strategy, contribute to business development efforts, and monitor trends to keep internal teams and clients informed. The ideal candidate brings 5+ years of experience in research, analytics, or marketing insights, strong analytical and communication skills, and the ability to execute both quantitative and qualitative research with curiosity, rigor, and teamwork.

