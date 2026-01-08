The first quarter of 2026 is shaping up to be a busy and influential period for the entertainment, media, and technology industries. From major film festivals and global tech conferences to gaming summits, music showcases, and advertising forums, these events bring together the executives, creators, and innovators driving what’s next. Below is a curated snapshot of the must-attend industry gatherings taking place from January through March.

Upcoming Industry Events: January–March 2026

Film & Festivals

Palm Springs International Film Festival — January 2–13 | Palm Springs, CA

Sundance Film Festival — January 22–February 1 | Park City, UT

SXSW 2026 — March 12–18 | Austin, TX

Technology & Innovation

CES 2026 — January 6–9 | Las Vegas, NV

Silicon Valley Video Summit — January 27 | Mountain View, CA

Gaming & Interactive

New York Game Awards 2026 — January 17–18 | New York, NY

Pocket Gamer Connects 2026 (London) — January 19–20 | London, UK

DICE Summit 2026 — February 10–12 | Las Vegas, NV

GDC 2026 — March 9–13 | San Francisco, CA

Television, Content & Media Business

NATPE 2026 — February 2–6 | Miami, FL

Realscreen Summit — February 2–6 | Miami, FL

Content TV World Summit 2026 — March 10–11 | London, UK

IAB NewFronts — March 23–26 | New York, NY

Music & Audio

Clios Music Awards — January 29 | Los Angeles, CA

Grammy Awards — February 1 | Los Angeles, CA

MIDEM 2026 — February 4–7 | Cannes, France

MUSEXPO — March 22–25 | Burbank, CA

Advertising, Marketing & Brand Experience

Advertising Week Europe — March 24–26 | London, UK

Entertainment Experience Evolution (EEE) 2026 — February 24–25 | Los Angeles, CA

Design, Leadership & Creative Culture

Wurman Shoulders Weekend — January 10–12 | Miami, FL

UCLA Pulse Conference — February 13 | Los Angeles, CA

Sports, Live Production & Graphics

SportsPro New York — March 12–13 | New York, NY

SVG GFX Forum — March 3 | New York, NY

