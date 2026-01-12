Skydance Games is seeking a Technical Director, R & D to lead research and development of next-generation game technologies that power immersive storytelling and gameplay across its AAA titles, including major franchises like Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. In this role, you’ll set the technical vision, architect innovative solutions, guide cross-discipline engineering teams, and help build scalable pipelines that push the boundaries of interactive entertainment. The ideal candidate brings extensive technical leadership experience in game development, expertise shipping multiple Unreal Engine titles, and a track record of driving new technology initiatives within high-performance teams. The position is based in Santa Monica, with a competitive base salary range of $230,000–$250,000 plus benefits.

