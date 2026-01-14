TikTok is seeking a US Brand Operations Manager – TikTok Live to support and amplify the company’s livestreaming business by designing and executing end-to-end plans that promote TikTok LIVE’s impact, develop creator acquisition and engagement programs, and collaborate cross-functionally with Marketing, PR, Legal, and Short Video Operations teams. In this role, you’ll research and analyze environmental and creator-ecosystem trends, build scalable campaigns that highlight core TikTok LIVE narratives, and showcase the department’s successes both internally and externally. The ideal candidate has a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of experience in tech product or reputation marketing, operations, or creator/community growth, strong organizational and cross-functional collaboration skills, and a deep understanding of the creator lifecycle and livestreaming priorities.

