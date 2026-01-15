Rockstar Games is seeking a Communications Coordinator to join its in-house Communications team at its New York City headquarters, where you’ll support strategic communications and media relations for high-impact game releases. In this role, you’ll monitor and analyze press coverage, maintain media databases and distribution lists, coordinate Live Services outreach with key media partners, field incoming PR requests, conduct competitive research across entertainment, and provide general support to the Communications team. The ideal candidate brings 2+ years of experience in PR or marketing, outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, strong organizational abilities, and a passion for games, culture, and entertainment. This full-time, in-office role offers a competitive compensation range of roughly $60,000–$80,000 in Manhattan and the chance to work on iconic titles in a collaborative, creative environment.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit Rockstar’s careers page here