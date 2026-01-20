Boston University invites applications for a faculty position at the rank of Associate Professor of the Practice: Vertical Filmmaking / Content Creator in the Department of Film and Television at Boston University’s College of Communication.

We seek a colleague with a professional track record in the creation and development of original short-form content aimed at promoting, activating, and motivating young people through social activism, experimentation, entertainment, brand building, and audience engagement across today’s leading content platforms and social media ecosystems.

Qualified applicants will be distinguished practitioners with a passion for teaching and a strong body of produced original IP – including short form and micro-content – that sparks interaction and drives action. A background in storytelling that is visually compelling, character-driven, or experimental in format is encouraged.

Candidates should be fluent in influencer and creator trends, short-form video ecosystems (e.g. TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Snapchat) and dynamics such as viral formats and platform algorithms. Additional expertise in vertical video production, mobile-first marketing, and platform analytics (including A/B Testing, engagement metrics, and niche audience strategies) is considered a plus. This instructor will prepare students to become versatile digital creators who can both produce and edit exceptional short-form video content. They should bring a sharp eye for design, motion graphics (GFX), pacing, and the evolving dynamics of audience growth. Familiarity with emerging tools such as AI-assisted editing, creator platform dashboards, and transmedia storytelling approaches is considered a strong plus. The position may also require teaching existing production courses at the introductory and intermediate levels. Candidates should be enthusiastic about guiding students through hands-on creative processes, encouraging innovation, design awareness, and critical thinking in a fast-changing media landscape. The successful candidate will contribute to the department’s evolving curriculum and help shape how we prepare students for careers at the intersection of storytelling, production, and digital media.

Duties require teaching three courses per semester at the undergraduate and graduate level, plus service, which includes committee work. Department faculty are also encouraged to propose and develop new courses in their field of expertise. An advanced degree at the university level is preferred.

TO APPLY:

Applicants should submit a cover letter, a resume or CV, the names, titles and contact information for three references, and a personal statement on teaching philosophy. If the candidate has university teaching experience, students’ teaching evaluations from previous institutions should be included in the application. Links to samples of creative work should also be included.

Electronic applications should be sent to ftsearch@bu.edu and addressed to Kellie Innes, Department Administrator.

Questions may be directed to search co-chairs Tunji Akinsehinwa (tunjia@bu.edu) and Margaret Wallace (mwatbu@bu.edu). All inquiries will be kept confidential.

This is a non-tenure track position with an initial three-year, renewable appointment. Deadline for applications is January 30, 2026. Review of materials will begin and continue until the position is filled. The proposed start date is January 1, 2027.

IMPORTANT: Do not apply through the BU Careers Website. Please direct all applications and inquiries to the above contact. Applications submitted through the BU Careers Website will not be reviewed.

Compensation is highly competitive and budgeted in the range of $110,000 to $120,000 annually, depending on experience. Boston University offers a comprehensive benefits package, which adds significantly to the employee’s total compensation.

