Who We Are

We are Skybound.

We love creators. We love fans. We love thrilling games, indelible images and moving stories. Our roots are in comics, but our brands extend to video games, television, movies, merchandise, and live experiences. We take special pride in original tales, fresh characters, and diverse voices.

From well-known franchises to freshly-minted originals, we offer the chance to join brilliant creators shaping a new generation of entertainment in a concentrated, agile environment where every perspective matters, and any idea can create a breakthrough.

Opportunity

Join Skybound’s fast-paced Corporate Development & Strategy team and help build the entertainment company of the future. If you love games and entertainment, want a challenging role working on multiple high-impact projects, have a view on where the entertainment industry is headed and how to get there fast, and thrive in an environment where energy, teamwork, and original ideas are highly valued, we want to speak with you.

Skybound is seeking a dynamic, talented Associate to join Skybound’s Corporate Development team. Skybound’s Corporate Development team evaluates and executes M&A and strategic initiatives worldwide across Skybound’s business units, including video games, TV, film, animation, board games, comics, new and exciting entertainment channels, and much more.

The Corporate Development team partners closely with Skybound’s executive management and business leaders to: (i) identify growth opportunities; (ii) source and evaluate strategic initiatives that will capitalize upon these opportunities and create business value; and (iii) successfully negotiate and execute against those opportunities.

Reports: This position will report to Head of Corporate Development & Strategy.

Responsibilities: Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Contribute to the evaluation and execution of M&A opportunities and strategic initiatives, including acquisitions, investments, and strategic projects & partnerships

Perform complex financial modeling and valuation, supporting transaction evaluation and execution

Conduct detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis, supporting business case development

Develop presentations for business unit leaders, executive management and the board of directors

Monitor and assess market participants and trends in gaming, interactive entertainment, linear entertainment, comics, and related sectors

Collaborate on projects with cross-functional teams and business unit colleagues

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree from top-tier institution

2-5 years of work experience at a leading investment bank (preferably in an M&A group), private equity firm and/or in corporate development

M&A transaction experience in entertainment, media, or consumer technology sectors

Excellent financial analysis and valuation skills, including understanding of merger/acquisition analysis, valuation modelling, and related issues

Strong business sense and ability to understand complex business issues

Dynamic interpersonal skills and ability to interact across all levels within and outside the company

Excellent communication (written/verbal) and presentation skills

Strong critical thinking, problem solving, and analytical skills

A strong personal interest in the gaming and entertainment industries

Preferred Qualifications

Ability to multitask efficiently in a high-pressure environment

Ability to prepare analyses and presentations for easy understanding by executives

Ability to collect and digest large amounts of data/information quickly

Ability to work across multiple business units, diverse teams, and geographies

Motivated, hardworking, outgoing, and intellectually curious

Excellent teamwork and collaboration skills

Fun, outgoing, and easy to work with

Passion for video games and entertainment

Job Type: Regular, Full-Time

Salary Range: $120,000 – $135,000

Actual base salary is dependent on several factors including but not limited to; market dynamics, location and region, experience, specialized skills/training (education), level of responsibility, budgetary considerations, tenure at the company (for current employees), etc.

The salary range listed is just one component of the total compensation package for employees

Compensation decisions are dependent on circumstances of each role

Skybound offers a wide array of benefits including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, flexible spending and dependent care accounts, as well as free counseling through our Employee Assistance Program (EAP). We also offer a 401K plan with 4% match, 12 weeks of paid parental leave, generous time off, wellness benefits, and tuition reimbursement.

Company Overview

Skybound is a multiplatform content company working closely with creators and their intellectual properties, extending stories and universes to new platforms, including comics, television, film, tabletop and video games, books, digital content, events, and beyond. We are home to critically-acclaimed global franchises, including The Walking Dead and Invincible.

Skybound Games produces, publishes and distributes video and tabletop games across all genres, including the multi-million-unit selling The Walking Dead video game series. In addition to our wholly-owned franchises, we work with independent developers to foster and create original games with compelling characters and worlds, strong creator and artistic focus, and innovative approaches to engaging genres.

Invincible is one of Skybound’s tentpole franchises (celebrating 20 years!) and spans the world of comic books, merchandise, video games, and the critically acclaimed adult animated television series on Prime Video. Now in its second season, the television show has consistently ranked as one of Prime Videos top-streamed series with a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The show stars Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers include Skybound’s own Kirkman, David Alpert, and Margaret M. Dean.

Equal Opportunity Employer

At Skybound we value diversity and are looking for extraordinary employees of all backgrounds! Skybound is an Equal Opportunity Employer and provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, citizenship, age, genetic information, disability, hair texture or veteran status. In addition to federal law requirements, Skybound complies with all applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination.

Skybound will consider applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the CA Fair Chance Act and Los Angeles Fair Chance Initiative for Hiring Ordinance.

