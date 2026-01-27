PlayStation (Sony Interactive Entertainment) is seeking a Creator Platform Policy Planning Manager to help shape and maintain internal platform policies that support game creators, publishers, and developers within the PlayStation ecosystem. In this hybrid San Mateo-based role, you’ll draft and maintain policy documentation, manage the intake and assessment workflow for policy proposals, build tracking and reporting tools, coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure consistent implementation, and monitor emerging risks and industry trends to inform updates. The ideal candidate brings 4+ years of experience in policy operations, program management, or related functions within technology or media, strong writing and analytical skills, and the ability to navigate dynamic environments with cross-functional stakeholders. This position offers a competitive base pay range of $141,000–$211,600 plus benefits, and the opportunity to influence platform strategy for one of the world’s leading gaming brands.

