Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking a Vice President of Legal, Ethics and Compliance to lead and oversee its enterprise-wide legal compliance programs, ensuring that policies, training, and governance structures support ethical conduct and adherence to applicable laws and regulations across global operations. In this role, you’ll partner with senior leadership and cross-functional teams to shape compliance strategy, manage risk-mitigation initiatives, and provide strategic counsel on complex issues related to antitrust, trade, data privacy, and corporate governance. The ideal candidate brings extensive experience in legal compliance and ethics leadership, strong judgment, and the ability to influence culture and policy in a large, matrixed media organization.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit WBD’s careers page here