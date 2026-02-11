Infinity Ward is seeking a Senior Expert Animation Engineer to drive the development and implementation of cutting-edge animation systems for its flagship game franchises. In this role, you’ll collaborate with engineering, animation, and design teams to build robust animation tools, refine character motion systems, and optimize workflows that elevate gameplay responsiveness and visual fidelity. The ideal candidate brings deep technical expertise in animation engineering, strong problem-solving skills, and experience delivering high-performance systems in AAA game development environments.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit Infinity Ward’s careers page here