Dentsu is seeking a Senior Vice President, Head of Technology and Automation to lead technology-driven transformation and operational excellence across its Business Transformation & Operations organization. In this strategic role, you’ll shape and execute the automation and technology roadmap, drive scalable solutions that enhance efficiency and performance, partner with cross-functional teams to embed innovative systems and workflows, and ensure alignment between technology initiatives and business objectives. The ideal candidate brings deep experience in enterprise technology strategy, automation (RPA/AI), and transformation leadership, along with strong collaboration and change-management skills.

