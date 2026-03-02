Riot Games is seeking a Game Product Manager II to drive the strategy and execution of core product initiatives for Valorant, collaborating with cross-functional teams including Design, Engineering, UX, Analytics, and Live Ops to define feature roadmaps, prioritize backlogs, and deliver engaging player experiences that support long-term growth. In this role, you’ll translate player and business insights into clear product requirements, measure and analyze game performance, and partner closely with development teams to iterate on features post-launch. The ideal candidate brings strong product management experience in live service games, excellent communication skills, and a deep passion for competitive multiplayer and community-driven design.

