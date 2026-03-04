Rockstar Games is seeking an Associate Principal Product Manager for its Platform team to define and deliver platform-level features that support millions of players across Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and other flagship titles. In this role, you’ll partner with Engineering, Design, Live Ops, and Analytics to shape product strategy, prioritize development work, translate player and business needs into clear requirements, and monitor performance to drive ongoing improvements. The ideal candidate brings strong product management experience, excellent cross-functional communication skills, and a passion for building world-class player-facing systems in a live game environment.

