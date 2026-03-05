Crunchyroll is seeking a Games Publishing Producer to help lead the launch and ongoing operations of its subscription-based mobile game offerings through the Crunchyroll Game Vault. In this role, you’ll oversee the publishing lifecycle from developer onboarding and milestone management to game submissions and store page launches, while working closely with QA, platform operations, marketing, product, and analytics teams to ensure smooth releases across multiple platforms. The ideal candidate brings 5+ years of experience in the games industry with a strong background in publishing or production, proven experience managing end-to-end production workflows, and the ability to coordinate effectively with external development partners while identifying risks and maintaining alignment across teams.

