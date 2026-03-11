Capcom is seeking a Manager, Marketing Strategy – Influencers to lead the planning and execution of influencer marketing initiatives that support major game launches and ongoing franchise marketing. In this San Francisco-based hybrid role, you’ll develop the organization’s influencer strategy across paid and organic campaigns, manage the Capcom Creators Program, coordinate with marketing and communications teams, and oversee relationships with creators and influencer agencies to drive engagement and measurable campaign results. The ideal candidate brings 5–8+ years of influencer marketing experience, preferably within gaming or entertainment, along with strong analytical, organizational, and communication skills and a deep understanding of gaming culture and digital trends.

View the job listing here.

For more information, please visit Capcom’s careers page here