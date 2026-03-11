Sawhorse Productions is seeking a Roblox Thumbnail Artist to craft high-impact visuals that define the look and feel of its Roblox experiences, creating eye-catching thumbnails, icons, and promotional artwork designed to drive player engagement and acquisition. In this role, you’ll collaborate with Art Directors, Creative Directors, Game Designers, and Marketing teams to develop compelling assets using tools such as Roblox Studio, Blender or Maya, and Photoshop, while applying strong composition, lighting, and storytelling techniques to produce polished visuals. The ideal candidate brings 2–4 years of experience in digital art or gaming-related design, a strong portfolio demonstrating engaging thumbnails, familiarity with Roblox aesthetics and platform trends, and the ability to test and optimize creative through A/B experimentation and performance insights.

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For more information, please view Sawhorse Production’s careers page here