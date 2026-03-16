Patreon is seeking a Senior Manager, GTM Operations to lead strategic operational initiatives that power its creator-facing teams and sales organization, helping scale systems, processes, and tooling that support the platform’s rapidly growing creator economy. In this role, you’ll manage a small high-impact operations team, own GTM tooling strategy (including platforms like Salesforce), build scalable frameworks for intake and prioritization, and partner closely with Sales, Product, Marketing, and Creator Success teams to drive cross-functional programs and operational efficiency. The ideal candidate brings 7–10+ years of experience in operations, revenue operations, or business operations, strong program management skills, and a proven ability to lead complex initiatives while influencing stakeholders across teams.

View the job listing here

For more information, please view Patreon’s careers page here