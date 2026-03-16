Square Enix is seeking a Director, Merchandise (Americas & EU) to lead the growth and strategy of its merchandise business across Western markets, shaping how the company’s iconic gaming IP is brought to life through retail, e-commerce, and licensing partnerships. In this El Segundo-based leadership role, you’ll develop regional merchandise growth strategies, oversee product development and go-to-market planning, manage pricing and distribution partnerships, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to expand Square Enix’s merchandise ecosystem while optimizing sales performance and supply chain operations. The ideal candidate brings significant leadership experience in merchandising, licensing, or consumer products within the entertainment or gaming industry, along with a strong understanding of Western merchandise markets and the ability to lead global teams and partnerships. The role offers a competitive salary range of $140,000–$200,000 plus benefits and the opportunity to work with some of gaming’s most recognizable franchises.

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For more information, please view Square Enix’s careers page here